Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.85

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1377073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNGAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

