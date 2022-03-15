Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.
Shares of HNW stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.