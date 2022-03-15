Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HNW stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.