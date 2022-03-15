Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,042.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.