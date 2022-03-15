Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

eBay stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.