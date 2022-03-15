Pollard Banknote Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBL. Cormark cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of PBL opened at C$23.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$22.66 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The stock has a market cap of C$620.19 million and a P/E ratio of 23.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

