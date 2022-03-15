Post Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,538 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 527 put options.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. Post has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

