Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 150 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $674.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $663.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.01 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

