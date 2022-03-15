Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,842 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

