Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 723 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $22,931,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $11,974,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $5,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

