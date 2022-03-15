Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Premier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

