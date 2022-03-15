Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62.

Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

