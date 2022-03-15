Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Up 44.8% in February

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,800 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NILSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS NILSY remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

