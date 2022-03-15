Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage stock opened at $360.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.60 and its 200 day moving average is $340.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.62.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

