Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Increased by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.65.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $357.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.16. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

