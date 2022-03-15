Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Decreased by Analyst

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

OZK opened at $43.93 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

