Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.