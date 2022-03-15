Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

