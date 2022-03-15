Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 545,846 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, January 31st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.84. The stock has a market cap of £23.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.
Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.
Further Reading
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.