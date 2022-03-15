QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $141.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

