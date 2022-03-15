Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$230.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.57.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

