Ralph Alexander Buys 1,614 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

