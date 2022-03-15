Ralph Alexander Buys 1,614 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.
Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.