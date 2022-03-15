Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Zak bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAND remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company has a current ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rand Capital has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

