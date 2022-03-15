Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

