Raymond James Boosts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $64.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

