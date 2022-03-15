Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.
Shares of ATUSF opened at $18.01 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altius Minerals (ATUSF)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.