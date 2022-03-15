Raymond James Raises Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target to $8.00

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.07.

LLNW opened at $4.42 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

