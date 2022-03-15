Raymond James Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $105.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.