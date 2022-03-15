Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 10,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

