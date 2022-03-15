Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ready Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

