Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

