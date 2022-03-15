RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.18.
RDHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
