RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

