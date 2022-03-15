Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. 43,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

