Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 581,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,492. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

