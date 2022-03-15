Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 460 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,951,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.50. 29,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,121. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

