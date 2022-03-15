Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Redwood Trust worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

