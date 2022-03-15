Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First National Financial (FNLIF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First National Financial (OTCMKTS: FNLIF):

3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$43.00.

3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$44.00.

3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

1/24/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00.

FNLIF stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

