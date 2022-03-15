Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report $30.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.19 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 132,735 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 104,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,198. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.