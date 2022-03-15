REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

REV Group stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $848.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 431,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

