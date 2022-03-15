Reviewing Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 6.75% 14.30% 3.98% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Logistics and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.35 $3.35 million $0.12 6.67 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.