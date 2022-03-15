Reviewing Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manitex International presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.72%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Manitex International.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -2.16% 0.36% 0.14% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

Risk & Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $211.54 million 0.72 -$4.57 million ($0.23) -33.04 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 11.13 $110.75 million $1.72 44.36

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Manitex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

