Reviewing Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Trean Insurance Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24% The Hartford Financial Services Group 10.56% 12.39% 2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trean Insurance Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 258.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 0.88 $90.77 million $0.46 7.59 The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.39 billion 1.00 $2.37 billion $6.64 10.17

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Trean Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disabi

