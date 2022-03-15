Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.02.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

