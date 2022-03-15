RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of RiceBran Technologies worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

