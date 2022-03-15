RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

RNG stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.51. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.91 and a 1 year high of $350.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.