RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 192.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

