RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 192.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
