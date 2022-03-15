Riverview Trust Co Acquires 1,577 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

