Riverview Trust Co Buys 312 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average is $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $213.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

