Riverview Trust Co Purchases 726 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $152.97.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,198,136. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

