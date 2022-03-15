Riverview Trust Co Sells 703 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

NYSE DRI opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

