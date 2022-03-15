Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 35.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 64.33. Rivian has a 52 week low of 34.90 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

